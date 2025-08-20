BBC’s U&Dave unveils first ever drama commission

A new thriller set within the West London underworld is heading to the BBC’s U&Dave channel and U (previously UKTV Play) streaming service.

Both outlets are part of the BBC’s wholly-owned UKTV subsidiary which operates one of the UK’s largest portfolios of commercial entertainment channels.

Written by BAFTA-winner Howard Overman (Atlantis, Misfits, The War of The Worlds), Hit Point follows thirty-something detectives Leo and Bella as their latest case pulls them into a dangerous West London underworld.

On the hunt for answers, the lines between their personal and professional lives blur with every twist and betrayal.

The six-part series is described as being “packed with razor-sharp humour, and heart-stopping action.”

Filming starts next month for a 2026 transmission. Casting news will be announced at a later date.

The series is being produced by Urban Myth Films which includes Prime Video’s Paris Has Fallen among its credits and is co-financed by CANAL+, with Studiocanal handling worldwide sales & distribution.

Hit Point is the first original drama commission for U&Dave which is known for its comedy and entertainment content.

Howard Overman said, “We are all excited at Urban Myth Films to be teaming up with UKTV on Hit Point. It’s been a joy to create a show that blends high-octane thrills with heart, humour and a love story at its core.

“We have a talented crew of industry experts bringing Leo and Bella’s world to life and I can’t wait for audiences to dive into the twists, turns and surprises we have in store.”

Helen Perry said, head of drama commissioning for UKTV, said:

“With his singular voice Howard has crafted a tense crime thriller that’s driven by a characterful will they, won’t romance.

“It’s a distinctive genre mash-up, full of heart, humour and action-packed sequences.

“It’s the perfect first scripted drama commission for U&Dave and U, and a marker of our ambition for drama on the channel.”