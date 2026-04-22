Netflix releases first-look image for Kylie Minogue docuseries

Kylie Minogue in Kylie. Image courtesy of Netflix © 2026

A new image has been revealed for Kylie – Netflix’s three-part documentary series in which actress and music icon Kylie Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on her life and career.

Directed by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Michael Harte (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie), the series features home movie footage, personal photographs and new interviews with Kylie herself to explore how she’s faced public scrutiny, personal loss and illness with grit and grace.

It also includes insights from friends, family and collaborators – including Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan, Nick Cave and Pete Waterman.