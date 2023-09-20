BBC’s Yesterday channel reveals latest motoring commission 

Yesterday, the advertising funded factual channel owned by the BBC, has announced a new motoring-themed commission – Classic Car Hunters.

Produced by Wiser Films, the series follows mechanic Sheldon Nichols and bodywork expert Peter Harriot as they work to a client’s brief and budget to find a suitable car and carry out any mechanical fixes required, including any requested modernisations.

The series will air on Yesterday, which is operated by the BBC’s commercial division UKTV, and its UKTV Play catch-up service next year.

Car-based shows have proven to be a popular genre for the channel and Classic Car Hunters will sit alongside existing commissions Bangers & Cash and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics in its line-up.

UKTV commissioner Emile Nawagamuwa said: “I’m really pleased to be working with Wiser Films on Classic Car Hunters. This series will capture the skills and expertise of mechanics and lifelong friends Sheldon and Peter and demonstrate how they breathe new life into classic cars, delivering the car of their clients’ dreams.

“As always on Yesterday this is a series made by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, and in Sheldon and Peter we have experts with decades of experience and skin in the game.”

Wiser Films’ Tas Brooker said: “Wiser Films prides itself on being a production company with diversity at its heart, and is extremely proud to be producing this car restoration show entirely fronted by black talent.

“Sheldon Nichols and Peter Harriott have years of experience in the automotive trade and we look forward to bringing their unique talents to the screen, supported by a hugely experienced team that includes veterans of Top Gear, Wheeler Dealers and The Car Years.”