Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder star in new teaser trailer 

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder star in this all-new teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s award winning 1988 comedy horror.

The film also sees the return of Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz alongside the arrival of new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe.

Synopsis:

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in the UK on 6th September by Warner Bros. Pictures.