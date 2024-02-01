Ben Mendelsohn’s new Christian Dior drama debuts on Apple TV+ this month 

Ben Mendelsohn stars in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+

This month sees the arrival of historical drama The New Look, in which Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche star as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, on Apple TV+.

The 10-part series is set against the Nazi’s occupation of Paris and centres on the iconic designers and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.

As Dior rises to prominence with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The cast also includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Glenn Close as Carmel Snow, editor of fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

The show’s soundtrack has been curated and produced by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and features covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs.

The first three episodes debut on February 14th followed by a new episode every Wednesday until April 3rd.

Juliette Binoche plays Coco Chanel. Image: Apple TV+

