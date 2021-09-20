Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Courier is coming to digital rental this month

Photo Credit: Liam Daniel. Courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

Lionsgate UK is releasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Courier on premium digital rental on September 27th.

The true-life spy thriller tells the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch) who is recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history.

At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.