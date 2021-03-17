Clockwise and The Lavender Hill Mob are coming to BritBox in April

BritBox is adding classic Ealing comedies The Titfield Thunderbolt (1953), The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), The Man in the White Suit (1951), Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) and Whisky Galore (1949) to its movie line-up next month.

Other films coming to the streaming service include John Cleese’s Clockwise, Gregory’s Two Girls, Alan Patridge: Alpha Papa, 12 Years a Slave and Hampstead.

Drama fans can look forward to the first two series of Bergerac, Jonas Armstrong’s Robin Hood, Noughts + Crosses, Widows, and Indian Summers.

Also new for April is an exclusive extended version of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown comedy Staged which features an additional 7 minutes per episode, series 6 of Friday Night Dinner, League of Gentlemen Live Again!, and the complete Men Behaving Badly.

The service is also expanding its collection of filmed theatre and arts shows with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats (1998), Jesus Christ Superstar (2012), Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (2000) and The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall. Performances of Billy Elliot (2014) and the 25th anniversary performance of Miss Saigon (2016), plus concert film Roger Waters: The Wall (2015).