Bergerac revived by BBC’s UK ad-funded channel Drama 

The Drama channel is owned by the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Studios.

The BBC is reviving Bergerac but this time the Jersey-based detective will be shown on its advertising funded channel Drama and the UKTV Play streaming service.

Both outlets are part of the BBC’s commercial arm which operates 7 advert and subscription funded channels here in the UK, including Dave, Gold, Yesterday and W, plus UKTV Play.

Lead writer for the new series is Toby Whithouse and the show is being produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK. Casting will be announced in the coming months, with filming set to begin this summer.

In a departure from the original series, the new version will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes.

Whithouse said: “It’s a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show’s history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.

“We’ll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed.”

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary, said: “We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this re-imagining of a much-loved classic British drama.

“There is a keen appetite for UKTV Original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play.”