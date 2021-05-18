Best Irish TV Shows on Streaming Platforms

Streaming platforms have changed the way we consume our entertainment and the types of entertainment we watch. Before Netflix, people stuck to what was playing on their local cable channels. Americans watched The Office, Canadians watched Degrassi, and generations of Brits watched Coronation Street. However, the introduction of streaming platforms, with their vast libraries, has exposed us to a new wave of life and new cultures.

In recent years, streaming platforms have given a lot of attention to Spanish and British media. For instance, when part 3 of “La Casa de Papel,” the Spanish series, otherwise known as “Money Heist,” debuted globally on Netflix, around 24 million people finished the season within one week. As the popularity of Spanish and British media skyrocketed globally, many began to turn their attention elsewhere in Europe, such as Ireland.

Similar to its rich diversity in gambling and tourism, Irish media has produced critically acclaimed works in various genres over the years. Two decades ago, many of these shows wouldn’t have made it around the world, but in the age of streaming platforms, that’s what has happened. Below is a list of some of the best Irish TV shows that are available on streaming services.

Derry Girls (2018)

Derry Girls is a sitcom set in Northern Ireland during the 1990s. The series began on Channel 4 in January 2018 before being picked up by Netflix internationally in December 2018. Derry Girls follows five friends as they navigate their teenage years during the end of The Troubles. Impressively, the first series of Derry Girls holds an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have described Derry Girls as a show composed of raw writing, dark humour, and a perfectly curated cast.

Jack Taylor (2010)

Jack Taylor is an Irish mystery drama set in Galway. The series follows a former officer who becomes a private investigator after leaving the police service. Jack Taylor began on Ireland’s TV3 in 2010 before becoming available in North America on Netflix in 2014. The show has an average audience score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (2016)

An Irish comedy-drama series, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope follows two friends from County Cork who move to Dublin. Netflix in the US, Republic of Ireland, and the UK picked up the first series in 2018 after BB3 did the same the year prior. Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope is described as a darkly comic drama.

Around the world, many associate Ireland with its folklore. However, the country has much more to offer than just that. Luckily, through the introduction of streaming platforms, Irish media has started to receive global attention after Netflix picked up several shows.