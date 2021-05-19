Best-selling novel All Those Things We Never Said is being adapted for Starzplay and Canal+

Filming is underway on a ten-part adaption of Marc Levy’s best-selling novel, All Those Things We Never Said which will stream in the UK and Ireland on Starzplay and on Canal+ in selected markets. Studiocanal holds rights to the series for the rest of the world.

The comedy drama tells the story of Julia Saurel who has always had a difficult relationship with her father. Three days before she’s meant to get married, she receives a phone call – just as she’d predicted, he won’t be attending her wedding. Though, for once, Julia has to admit he has a really good excuse – he just died.

Her nuptial dreams quickly transform into funeral plans and even from the grave, it seems her father Michel has his own particularly effective way of disrupting his daughter’s life.

But the day after his funeral, Julia discovers that her father has one last surprise in store for her when a tall wooden crate is delivered to her home – inside it is a life-size android, a carbon copy of her father.

The android explains that he contains the memory of her father and has a battery life of seven days. After that, “Michel” will automatically turn off. He is so convincing that he talks Julia into embarking on a road trip, as father and daughter, to make up for lost time.

But their journey will turn into something unexpected: a quest to find Julia’s first love, Tomas, who she met at the fall of the Berlin Wall, a journalist who she believes was killed on assignment – but was he really?

Julia and Michel will travel across Europe through iconic cities, from Paris and Madrid, to Bruges and Berlin. So begins a journey that will turn Julia’s life upside down. At its heart lies the reconciliation of a father and daughter. And it’s also a tale of first love – the kind that never dies.

Starzplay is available through Amazon Prime Channels, Rakuten TV and on Apple TV and Roku devices.