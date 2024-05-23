Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Netflix exclusive film gets new trailer 

Netflix has dropped a trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the franchise’s latest chapter which debuts exclusively on the streaming service on July 3rd.

Synopsis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The film hails from Producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman, and Director Mark Molloy.