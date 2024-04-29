Beyond Paradise series 3 and 2024 Christmas special confirmed 

Image shows Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Image: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Craig Hardie

The BBC has confirmed that Beyond Paradise, Kris Marshall’s Death in Paradise spin-off, is returning for a third series plus a Christmas special.

Produced by Red Planet Pictures for BBC One and the BBC-owned streaming service BritBox International, the series concluded its second run this weekend.

The light-hearted series sees Marshall reprise his role of DI Humphrey Goodman as he moves to the picturesque setting of Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast, hometown to his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

The cast also includes Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montagu and Barbara Flynn.

Series two’s opening episode has attracted combined UK broadcast and iPlayer audiences of 7.5m so far, with the remainder of the second run also drawing strong viewing figures.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

“We can’t wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in – I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC.”