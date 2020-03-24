Big Ant drops Ashes Cricket price for PC gamers

Big Ant Studios has today announced that for the next two weeks, cricket fans around the world can grab a copy of Ashes Cricket on PC via Steam at an 85% discount.

“With the unprecedented effect that COVID-19 has had on the world, we know that there are many sports fans stuck indoors in self-isolation, and many sports are cancelling matches or entire seasons,” Big Ant Studios CEO, Ross Symons, said.

“As a developer of sports games, we wanted to do our part to help fans through this difficult time and, hopefully, make it a little easier to stay inside and enjoy sport.”