Big Ant Studios confirms Cricket 24 launch date 

Cricket 24, the latest entry in Big Ant Studios’ franchise, promises to deliver fans “more licensed content than any other cricket video game” when it launches later this year.

The game will include teams and nations from all around the globe, including Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland, with more to be announced in the coming months, plus the biggest tournaments including The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

Gamers will be able to play out their very own Ashes journey, complete with detailed cutscenes, press conferences, team training sessions and “unique commentary” that provides complete immersion in the game.

In addition, the game will feature a number of ‘to be announced’ professional Indian T20 teams, along with more than 50 “highly detailed” official stadiums.

Gamers will be able to create and take their player from club cricket to international fame in Career Mode or challenge friends online via the game’s cross platform multiplayer mode.

“We can’t wait for cricket fans to be able to experience and play Cricket 24, leading their favourite Test, One Day or T20 team to victory in the most realistic cricket video game ever made,” said Big Ant Studios CEO Ross Symons.

“After a decade of experience the Big Ant Studios team are the leading cricket video game developers in the world. We are really excited to offer our fans Cricket 24 this October, a cricket game with greater immersion and depth than any that have come before it.”

Cricket 24 will be released on 5 October 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC with a Nintendo Switch version available in November.

Fans that buy the game on PlayStation4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free when they purchase the current generation of hardware.