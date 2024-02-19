Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio dramas are coming to podcast platforms next month 

A new weekly Doctor Who podcast featuring full-cast audio adventures is coming to major platforms next month.

Into the Tardis will showcase fan-favourites from the back catalogue of Big Finish, the studio which helped keep Doctor Who alive following the BBC’s decision to axe the classic TV show by releasing officially licensed stories featuring original cast members.

The range continued after the TV series was revived in 2005, with a number of Big Finish writers also working on the series, and has expanded beyond the classic series to feature Doctors and companions from the new era.

This year is the 25th anniversary of Big Finish’s first story and to mark the occasion the studio is partnering with BBC Studios, Zebralution Podcast, Apple and Acast to launch the new podcast.

Stories will be presented in episodic instalments released weekly on Saturdays – like the original serialised broadcast of classic Doctor Who stories on the BBC. Each episode will feature a brand-new introduction read by Colin Baker, played the Sixth Doctor on TV, plus behind-the-scenes interviews.

The first story will be 2016’s Death And The Queen starring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Into the Tardis will be available via all podcast platforms, and listeners will be able to stream it for free with adverts. Apple Podcasts users will also have the option of subscribing for £2.99 a month, which will give early access to episodes and ad-free listening.

Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said : “As part of the celebration marking 25 years of Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama productions, I am delighted to announce that Big Finish are partnering with BBC Studios, Zebralution, Apple and Acast to launch Into the TARDIS – the first officially licensed Doctor Who audio drama podcast.

“This is an initiative that we have been working on for some time and I am particularly excited about, as it will bring Big Finish’s work to a far wider audience.”

Jan Paterson, director of audiobooks at BBC Studios, added: “For many years now, Big Finish has provided Doctor Who fans with thrilling audio dramas and we’re excited to see them extend their offering with a podcast.

“Into the TARDIS will allow the fanbase to extend their enjoyment of the show as well as open the Doctor Who audio drama world up to a whole new audience.”