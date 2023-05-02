Big Zuu’s Big Eats recommissioned for fourth series by UKTV’s Dave

Dave, the advert-funded comedy and entertainment channel owned by the BBC, has commissioned a fourth series of its BAFTA award-winning series Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

The eight-part series will see TV chef and presenter Big Zuu return with friends Tubsey and Hyder as they fire up the food truck at Big Eats HQ. In a twist to the format, Zuu’s dinner guests will now come to the Big Eats house for the ultimate foodie experience.

Dave is part of UKTV which operates a mix of advert funded and subscription channels and is part of BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

Since launching in 2020, the series has seen Big Zuu has cooked 88 dishes, inspired by 24 guests and 25 nations from 22 different locations across the UK and earned rave reviews.

The show has enjoyed success with multiple award wins including BAFTA’s for Features and Entertainment Performance last year and a number of wins and nominations for Broadcast Digital Awards, RTS, BPG and Broadcast Awards.

Produced by Boom, part of ITV Studios, in association with Big Zuu’s production company Big Productions Ltd, the series will air on Dave and streaming service UKTV later this year.

Big Zuu said: “I’m so gassed that Big Eats is going again. Winning not one but two BAFTAs for it last year was just incredible, and then getting nominated twice again this year has just made Tubsey, Hyder and I even more excited to get back to it.

“This series will be another co-production between Boom and my own production company, Big Productions Ltd, so it’s an even more personal project for me. Roll on series 4!”

UKTV’s Emile Nawagamuwa said, “There is nothing quite like this series on TV and it’s a measure of its many enduring qualities that we are moving to a fourth iteration.

“We will raise the levels again and embark on a more dynamic, more inventive and more ambitious chapter. Working with Zuu, Tubsey, Hyder and a production team that deliver something truly unique, time after time, is a total joy.”