Bill & Ted Face The Music and The Greatest Showman move up this week’s Official Film Chart

Bill & Ted Face The Music moves back up to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.

The sequel rose to chart-topping glory for the first time in January and makes a triumphant return this week after seeing a surge in sales thanks to its physical release.

Last week’s Number 1, The New Mutants, falls three places to Number 4.

Meanwhile 2017’s The Greatest Showman moves up to Number 2 in this week’s Official Film Chart, marking another success for the film which has appeared in the Top 10 every year since the Official Film Chart was established in 2018. Sales currently stand at 3.27 million across disc and digital copies.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters flies in at Number 3 as fans revisit the title ahead of the release of Godzilla vs. Kong and Roald Dahl’s The Witches holds tight at Number 5.

Further down, The Doorman zooms 10 places to Number 9 to enter the Top 10 for the first time. Finally, Jojo Rabbit rounds off the Top 10 for a second week running, holding strong at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd February 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 2 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE RE 3 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 4 THE NEW MUTANTS MARVEL FILMS 5 5 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 6 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 7 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 7 8 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 19 9 THE DOORMAN LIONSGATE 10 10 JOJO RABBIT 20TH CENTURY FOX HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of fantasy-drama adaptation The Secret Garden staring Colin Firth, available to Download & Keep from February 8.