Bill & Ted Face the Music comes to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download in January

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital in January with disc buyers also getting a selection of special features.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Keanu Reeves).

Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they’ll be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, VOD and DVD from January 25th and on Digital Download from January 9th.



4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS:

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel at Comic-Con@Home

Be Excellent to Each Other

A Most Triumphant Duo

Death’s Crib

Social Piece (Excellence)

DVD:

Be Excellent to Each Other

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.