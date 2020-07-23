Bill & Ted Face The Music Gets New Trailer

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Bill & Ted Face The Music

Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face The Music continues to track the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star.