Bill & Ted Face The Music gets UK release date

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Bill & Ted Face The Music will get a cinema release in the UK and Ireland on September 23rd.

The long-awaited third film in the franchise sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they’ll be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends as they seek the song that will set the world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star.