SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Bill & Ted Face The Music is this week’s best-selling movie

-

Bill & Ted Face The Music moves up two places to take the Number 1 spot in this week’s Official Film Chart.

Strong digital download sales helped the film fight off competition from Tenet and last week’s chart topper, The New Mutants which is pushed to Number 3.

Spider-Man: Far From Home rises two places to re-enter the top 5 at Number 4, while Roald Dahl’s The Witches is down one to Number 5. 

Bad Boys For Life continues to climb, landing at Number 6, while The Greatest Showman jumps three to Number 7. Jumanji: The Next Level (8) and Little Women (9) switch places on this week’s chart.

Finally, Le Mans ’66 speeds up seven places to rebound to Number 10. The film – based on the true story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race – last featured in the Official Film Chart Top 10 in August 2020.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th January 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
31BILL & TED FACE THE MUSICWARNER HOME VIDEO
22TENETWARNER HOME VIDEO
13THE NEW MUTANTSMARVEL FILMS
64SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
45ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHESWARNER HOME VIDEO
76BAD BOYS FOR LIFESONY PICTURES HE
107THE GREATEST SHOWMAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
98JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVELSONY PICTURES HE
89LITTLE WOMEN (2019)SONY PICTURES HE
1710LE MANS ’6620TH CENTURY FOX HE
© Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features animal spy caper Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! The latest sequel of the family friendly series, which first debuted in 2001, is available to Download & Keep from January 25.

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured