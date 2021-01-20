Bill & Ted Face The Music is this week’s best-selling movie

Bill & Ted Face The Music moves up two places to take the Number 1 spot in this week’s Official Film Chart.

Strong digital download sales helped the film fight off competition from Tenet and last week’s chart topper, The New Mutants which is pushed to Number 3.

Spider-Man: Far From Home rises two places to re-enter the top 5 at Number 4, while Roald Dahl’s The Witches is down one to Number 5.

Bad Boys For Life continues to climb, landing at Number 6, while The Greatest Showman jumps three to Number 7. Jumanji: The Next Level (8) and Little Women (9) switch places on this week’s chart.

Finally, Le Mans ’66 speeds up seven places to rebound to Number 10. The film – based on the true story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race – last featured in the Official Film Chart Top 10 in August 2020.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th January 2021

LW Pos Title Label 3 1 BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 3 THE NEW MUTANTS MARVEL FILMS 6 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 4 5 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 6 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 10 7 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 9 8 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 8 9 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 17 10 LE MANS ’66 20TH CENTURY FOX HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features animal spy caper Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! The latest sequel of the family friendly series, which first debuted in 2001, is available to Download & Keep from January 25.