Bill & Ted Face The Music to get earlier UK release

Warner Bros. is bringing the UK & Irish release of Bill & Ted Face The Music forward by a week, with the film now arriving in cinemas on September 16th.

The long-awaited film sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they’ll be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends as they seek the song that will set the world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star.