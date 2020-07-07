Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

80s classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is getting a brand-new 4K release next month courtesy of Studiocanal.

As well as a restored print, the release is packed with extras including an episode from the animated Bill & Ted series, an audio commentary and a retrospective feature.

The film’s re-release is being timed to coincide with the arrival of Bill & Ted Face The Music in cinemas.

Studiocanal presents Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Steelbook and digital download 10th August.

SYNOPSIS:

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K in San Dimas… Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter), are in danger of flunking school most heinously if they fail their history exam, and if they do they’ll have to break up their totally bodacious band, WYLD STALLYNS. No way!

They meet Rufus (George Carlin) – an awesome dude in a phone booth that can travel through time, who informs them that the fate of the excellent future he comes from is in their hands and in the songs they will write together, so brace yourself amigos for a most unusual day!

Bill & Ted crash from Ancient Greece to the Wild West, from 19th Century Europe to the distant future, meeting famous figures and medieval babes along the way.

The boys bag a bevy of historical heavyweights from each stop to take back for their presentation, but will they make it back in time to save not only their grades, but the fate of the world? History’s about to be rewritten by two guys who can’t even spell.

Extras:

Audio Commentary with Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon



Time Flies When You’re Having Fun! – A Look Back at a Most “Excellent Adventure”



Score! An Interview with Guitarist Steve Vai



The Original Bill & Ted



Air Guitar Tutorial with Bjorn Turoque



From Scribble to Script



Linguistic Stylings of Bill & Ted



Hysterical Personages of Bill & Ted



Episode from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures” animated television series



Radio Spots



Stills and Artwork