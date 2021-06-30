Billy Connolly to look back on 50 year stand-up career for UKTV’s Gold

Billy Connolly will take a reflective look back at his stand-up career in a new five-part series for UKTV’s Gold comedy channel.

Billy Connolly Does… will see Connolly take a trip down memory lane as he gets to riff on his old sets and reflects back on how his views have (and haven’t) changed on a variety of topics, since he put the banjo down and started telling his shaggy dog stories.

The UKTV Original is produced by Moonshine Features, part of The Whisper Group and will air later this year.

Billy Connolly said: “I’m really looking forward to sharing a few of my favourite moments from over the years … it’s been brilliant, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

Billy Connolly Does… is commissioned for UKTV by Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold.

Richard Watsham is director of commissioning, and Steve North is genre general manager for comedy and entertainment. Executive producers for Moonshine Features are Michelle Crowther and Mike Reilly, who is also the series director.

Iain Coyle said: “So, this is a career highlight, working with one of, if not THE, greatest comedians of all time. I feel incredibly privileged that Billy and his family have given us access, not only to his incredible archive, but also to their everyday lives.”

Gerald Casey added: “We’re thrilled to welcome the legendary Billy Connolly to Gold. Moonshine Features have secured incredible access for this series and we can’t wait to hear all of the hilarious and, at times, ridiculous life lessons from one of the all-time greats.”

Moonshine series director, Mike Reilly, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with Billy for some time now and the one thing that never ceases to amaze me is how easy he makes it for everyone to be in his company, how the laughter, the pearls of wisdom and the shaggy dog tales never seem to stop. To have the opportunity to show all of that while trawling through a treasure trove of amazing comedy is just a dream come true.”