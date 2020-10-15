Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels & Kelly Marie Tran confirmed for Star Wars Holiday Special

Star Wars actors Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and Kelly Marie Tran are joining the cast of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, coming to Disney+ next month.

The trio will reprise their roles as Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Rose Tico respectively.

Also returning are Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

Following the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will debut on Tuesday 17th November.