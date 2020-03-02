Billy Elliot returns to cinemas to mark 20th anniversary

Film distributors Park Circus are marking the 20th anniversary of Billy Elliot with a new cinema re-release across the UK and in selected international territories from 10 April.

Stephen Daldry’s Billy Elliot is a heart-warming tale of a coal miner’s son (Jamie Bell) growing up during the miners’ strike in the North of England.

His life is forever changed when he stumbles upon Mrs Wilkinson’s (Julie Walters) ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson and before long, he finds himself immersed in ballet, demonstrating a raw talent and becoming torn between his unexpected love of dance and the disintegration of his family.

The film received three Oscar nominations and thirteen BAFTA nominations – of which it won three – including Best British Film – and spawned the hit stage musical version which has been playing worldwide for 15 years and won over 80 awards including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards.