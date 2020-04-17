Billy Wilder’s A Foreign Affair is coming to Blu-ray

Billy Wilder’s A Foreign Affair, which co-stars Jean Arthur, Marlene Dietrich and John Lund, is coming to Blu-ray on 22 June 2020 for the first time in the UK, as part Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series on 22 June 2020.

This classic comedy that mixes romance with hard-boiled wit in a story about stiff-necked Iowa congresswoman Phoebe Frost (Jean Arthur – Shane) mired in jaded postwar Berlin.

As she investigates the morale of American troops, Phoebe is cynically wooed by fellow Iowan Captain John Pringle (John Lund), who is trying to cover up his affair with Nazi-tainted chanteuse Erika von Schlütow (Marlene Dietrich – Witness for the Prosecution, The Blue Angel).

Filled with sharp dialogue and satiric jabs, A Foreign Affair is one of Wilder’s most beloved comedies.

Special Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray

Uncompressed LPCM 2.0 audio

Audio commentary by film historian Joseph McBride

New video piece on the film by critic Kat Ellinger

Archival interview with Billy Wilder

Theatrical trailer

A collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas; a new essay by critic Richard Combs; and more!

