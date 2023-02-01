Black Adam retains top spot in UK film chart

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Black Adam,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DC superhero movie Black Adam is enjoying a second week at the top of the UK’s official film charts.

Starring Dwayne Johnson as the eponymous character, the film leads on digital sales for another week, with 57% of its sales this week made up of copies on the format.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin climbs two places to a brand-new peak of Number 2 while former chart-topper Top Gun: Maverick also climbs two, to finish at Number 3, ahead of Elvis at Number 4.

The Menu rises four to fifth place, Jurassic World: Dominion (6) rises two places, finishing ahead of Halloween Ends (7) which tumbles 5, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (8).

Demonic horror Prey For The Devil (9) enters the Top 10 for the first time after climbing four places. Finally, rounding off the countdown is Sing 2 which rebounds back up to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 1st February 2022