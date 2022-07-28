Black Panther Monopoly box art introduces fans to new characters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most highly anticipated movies of all time, and to celebrate, Hasbro and Funko have released a range of new products. The movie premier is scheduled to premiere in November worldwide. Recently at the San Diego Comic Convention, the world was introduced to the new characters in the Marvel franchise.

With the launch of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Monopoly board game, many old and future fans of Black Panther got a first look at the new superheroes long before the movie’s release.

The game of Monopoly has a long history and has always been keen to keep the game up-to-date and relevant to the modern world. There have been over three hundred different versions of the world’s most popular board game released since the original was patented in 1935. The ever-evolving game is not only confined to the original board game. Monopoly can now be played on consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and even live online casino versions, including the popular casino 777 iteration.

The box art released introduces some interesting characters, including Namor, the legendary Atlantean warrior, and Hatut Zaraze, a Wakandan soldier. The release of the Monopoly game also confirms that many of the original heroes are returning in the sequel. The box art also reveals that the main protagonists returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have received upgrades to their costumes, hinting at more significant roles for them.

With the introduction of new characters and the return of many of the original heroes, Monopoly will have a big hit on its hands. The original premise of Monopoly centered on the location’s property market, and in some respects, the new Wakanda Forever game is no different. The locations are all based in the secretive country of Wakanda. The game has an emphasis on making alliances in order to win the game, although ultimately, the last player with money wins the game.

The game of Monopoly is so popular with both the young and old that many film studios have previously licensed their new film, knowing that Monopoly will help the movie’s chance of box office success. Marvel has a long line of Monopoly games themed on the studio’s work. These include The Avengers End Game special edition, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and a Spiderman version, amongst others.

Gradually the original board format is giving way to the digital age. The physical board will always be popular, but many younger players prefer the online versions. This is not surprising given the popularity of consoles and handheld mobile devices. This is perfect for Marvel and other studios as it widens the exposure and increases the overall fan base. The live online casino version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also help to introduce potential new fans to the franchise the same as it has done for the original Monopoly.

With the release of the box art at the San Diego Comic Convention and the game’s launch, Marvel and Hasbro couldn’t have timed it better. The convention attracts media and fans from all over the world, and the Black Panther sequel will have attracted an awful lot of attention. The Monopoly game will undoubtedly help bring even more attention to Wakanda Forever.

The relationship between Marvel and Hasbro is very lucrative for both parties concerned. The digital versions of the game will help cement Monopoly as the number one game for hundreds of millions of players. Whether or not moviegoers enjoy the film, they are guaranteed to enjoy playing many of the Monopoly versions being released.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiers on 11th November 2022