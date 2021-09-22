Black Widow’s disc release takes it to Number 1 in UK’s Official Film Chart

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Marvel’s Black Widow makes its debut in the Official Film Chart in the Number 1 slot following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

The film stars Scarlet Johannson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone.

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody climbs three to a new peak of Number 2, pushing last week’s chart-topper The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to Number 3. Monster Hunter, which lands at Number 4, is the biggest digital download of the week.

Further down, Dream Horse canters up 19 places to Number 7, crossing the finish line in the Top 10 for the first time.

Finally, debuting at Number 14 thanks to strong physical sales, cartoon pooches Scooby Doo & Courage The Cowardly Dog find themselves in a terrifying crossover film, as Scooby and the rest of Mystery Inc. end up in Courage’s home of Nowhere, Kansas, facing off with an army of giant cicadas.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd September 2021

W Pos Title Label NEW 1 BLACK WIDOW MARVEL FILMS 5 2 NOBODY UNIVERSAL PICTURES 1 3 HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD LIONSGATE 3 4 MONSTER HUNTER SONY PICTURES HE 2 5 THE CONJURING – THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 6 A QUIET PLACE – PT II PARAMOUNT 26 7 DREAM HORSE WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 8 PETER RABBIT 2 SONY PICTURES HE 10 9 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 10 CRUELLA WALT DISNEY © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at the Oscar winning comedy-drama Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen, which is available from September 27th.