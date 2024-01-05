Blackjack by MobilityWare+ comes to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can now download the Blackjack by MobilityWare+ app to play on their iPhone and iPad.

The £6.99 per month Apple Arcade service provides a rolling library of games spanning all genres and which can be played ad-free on the tech giant’s Mac line-up, mobile devices and Apple TV set top box.

Description:

In Blackjack by MobilityWare+, players can immerse themselves in the classic game and master its intricacies.

Go beyond the standard choices of Hit or Stand, and explore authentic gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down.

Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the leaderboards and showcase their skills.

Special features like the table-run progression system, which allows players to earn coveted titles and unlock new tables, add an extra layer of excitement and achievement.