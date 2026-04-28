Blacknut cloud gaming now on Whale TV devices

Cloud gaming service Blacknut is now available on TVs running the Whale TV operating system.

Blacknut offers a catalog of over 1,000 premium games, spanning family-friendly games, indie hits, AAA experiences, and iconic IPs, all streamed directly from the cloud.

The library includes titles aimed at all levels of gaming ability and experience and can be played with a Bluetooth-connected gamepad for a traditional console-like experience, or via the Blacknut Companion App which turns the user’s smartphone into a controller.

Whale TV OS powers TVs from multiple brands and includes access to major global and local streaming services in each market.

Nabil Laredj, VP New Business Development at Blacknut, said: “We are thrilled to launch on Whale TV and bring our extensive library of premium games to their global user base.

“As the living room evolves into an all-in-one entertainment destination, gaming has become just as essential as streaming video.

“By combining Whale TV’s intuitive discovery tools with Blacknut’s seamless technology, we are providing JVC, Philips, and Blaupunkt TV owners a world-class gaming experience that is as easy to access as their favorite TV show — whether they play with a controller or directly from their smartphone.”

— Lucas Huang, Whale TV’s VP Content Acquisition, added: “At Whale TV, we believe the living room is the ultimate place in the home for shared entertainment experiences, whether that’s watching TV or playing games.

“Our mission is to ensure that whether a consumer wants to watch, listen, or play, they have access to a world-class selection of content instantly, and in this case even without the need for extra hardware.”