Ubisoft+ Premium joins Blacknut in UK and US

Cloud gaming platform Blacknut has announced the arrival of Ubisoft+ Premium to its service for subscribers in the UK, US, Brazil and Europe.

Ubisoft+ Premium provides Day 1 access to new releases such as the upcoming Anno 117: Pax Romana and recent titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

From today these are available alongside Blacknut’s curated catalog of over 1,000 games and all under one subscription.

Blacknut allows games, including AAA titles, to be played on a host of Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and set-top boxes from leading brands without the need for a games console.

Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut, said: “This new chapter with Ubisoft reflects our shared belief that premium gaming should also be effortless.

“Together, we’re combining the best of both worlds; the depth of the Blacknut library and the prestige of Ubisoft+ —to give players generous, instant access to incredible games, on any screen, without compromise.”