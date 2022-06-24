Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition now available for PC and consoles

A new enhanced version of the classic 1997 Blade Runner game is now available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Released to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has been remastered by Nightdive Studios, in partnership with Alcon Interactive, a subdivision of Blade Runner rights holders Alcon Entertainment.

Originally released in 1997 by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of its era’s most innovative adventure games.

Long praised as a masterclass in game design for its painstaking recreation of the sci-fi cinematic masterpiece, the game delivered an unforgettable gaming experience with groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score, and an original branching narrative seamlessly interwoven with the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film.



Becoming widely available to a whole new generation of gamers worldwide, fans of the cult adventure game can enjoy a polished restoration with the original Westwood videos reconstructed and upscaled to 4K resolution and 60 FPS, along with a variety of new features such as modern HD display, keyboard and gamepad support, and a new KIA clue interface.

Nightdive has also sourced the original foreign-language translations, offering international fans the game in Spanish, German, French, and Italian, as well as Chinese subtitles.

The enhanced edition was made using Nightdive’s proprietary KEX game engine which has been used to restore a growing library of classic video games including System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Blood, and Shadow Man: Remastered.



“Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has been a labor of love for the Nightdive team, and one of our most requested and revered titles yet,” said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick. “We’re excited to finally share our game with fans; we expect that they’ll be very pleased.”