Blake Lively and Jude Law’s The Rhythm Section gets new trailer

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash.

When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.

Based on the novel by Mark Burnell and directed Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), The Rhythm Section is produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli producers of the James Bond film series.

The film also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown and arrives in cinemas on January 31st.