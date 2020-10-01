Blink’s new security cameras are now available to pre-order

Amazon’s two new home security cameras – the Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor – are now available to pre-order ahead of their October 22nd shipping date.

Both models can run on two AA batteries for up to two years and feature a new hardware design, 1080p High Definition video, IR night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and Alexa compatibility.

An optional battery expansion doubles battery life to up to four years.

Owners can use a smartphone app to watch a live view of their home, receive motion detection alerts, and use the two-way audio to speak to people or pets around their home.

Footage can be stored locally or on Blink’s cloud, with storage costing £2.50 a month for one camera and £8 a month for unlimited cameras following a free trial.

Custom “activity zones” can be set to reduce the number of “unnecessary alerts” in high-traffic areas and parts of the home can be excluded from the camera’s field-of-view using a “privacy zone” feature.

“For Blink, providing peace-of-mind and exciting new products to our customers is everything,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President Amazon Devices EU.

“While Blink’s Outdoor and Indoor cameras include many of the innovative features our customers have come to love and expect – like a powerful two-year battery life – we now offer more options and customisations than ever.

“From new features like privacy zones to an exciting new battery expansion pack that provides up to two additional years of battery power, we’re excited to deliver our new flagship cameras to our customers.”



Blink Indoor is available for pre-order starting today at £79.99 at www.amazon.co.uk/blinkindoor*. Blink Outdoor can also be pre-ordered today at £99.99 at www.amazon.co.uk/blinkoutdoor*.

