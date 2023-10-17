Blue Beetle heads to Blu-ray next month

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings Blue Beetle – the first-ever standalone feature film for the DC Super Hero – to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 13th November.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film stars Xolo Maridueña and is also available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

The ensemble cast includes Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén.

Synopsis

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

