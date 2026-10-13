NOW adds dedicated Sky Sports football membership option

Sky’s NOW streaming service has unveiled two new Sky Sports memberships which it says offer fans “greater flexibility” to stream the sports they want.

The new Multi-Sport Membership, starting at £19.99 a month, brings together a range of Sky Sports coverage beyond football, including Formula 1, golf majors, men’s and women’s international cricket, year-round tennis, darts, rugby, and NFL.

A new Football Membership, starting at £23.99 a month, gives access to 1,500 live matches this season across the Premier League, WSL, EFL, SPFL.

Fans can continue to get the full line-up with All Sky Sports, which offers the complete Sky Sports line-up from £27.99 a month.

Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW, said: “Every sports fan has the moments they can’t wait for, whether it’s kick-off, the first ball of a Test match or a match-winning double in the darts.

“With our new memberships, fans have more choice over the sport they pay for. Football fans can choose Football, and fans of F1, cricket, golf and more can pick Multi-Sport.

“And those who want everything can still get All Sky Sports. It’s a simpler, more flexible way to get the sport you love on NOW.”