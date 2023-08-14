Blumhouse’s latest Prime Video film debuts in October 

Caption: Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes | Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has given horror fans their first look at slasher-comedy Totally Killer, the streaming service’s latest film from Blumhouse Television which debuts globally on October 6th.

Synopsis:

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim.

Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings.

Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.

Caption (L-R): Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, Olivia Holt as Teen Pam in Totally Killer | Credit: Prime Video

The film’s cast also includes Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts and Randall Park.