BMW to add video games to in-car entertainment offering

BMW is to bring casual gaming to its range from next year through a deal with technology platform AirConsole.

A “large and diverse catalogue of games” will be able to be delivered over-the-air to the vehicle’s BMW Curved Display by scanning a QR code. The games can then be controlled by a smartphone.

BMW’s Stephan Durach said: “With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment.”

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand, said: “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment.

“Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”