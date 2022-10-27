Book of the Dead Entertainment – What You Want To Know

Photo by British Library on Unsplash

The Book of the Dead has fascinated people for generations. Ancient Egyptians of wealth would sometimes commission a group of scrolls to be written and illustrated. Each scroll held a magic spell. The collection of magic spells would assist the person in completing a difficult and dangerous journey that took him to paradise. Not accomplishing that goal would mean a second death. If someone did not make it from here to there, they died a second death which released their spirit and soul into the atmosphere. They were doomed to wander the globe for eternity.

The Book of the Dead has been used repeatedly in entertainment. Online casinos let you play Book of the Dead slot games. There have been more than a few versions of the board games. This article will help you decide what genre is best for you.

Movie

We must point out that the concept of needing magic spells to help one through their death journey is one that transcends generations of people. Therefore, there are many storylines behind the books, movies, and games that use the Book of the Dead theme.

There have been many films that use the theme. Most of them were moderately successful. The most highly-rated Book of the Dead movie is a Prime Video streamlining movie called Book of the Dead – The Eschatrilogy. Produced in 2012 by Nicola Morter and directed by Damion Morter, this movie has a four-star (+) rating.

In this film, Matthew is an unusual person who stays in solitude. He spends his day’s gathering and burning the dead. One day a drifter wanders into Matthew’s refuge bringing with him a strange tale of three tales of the coming apocalypse. When Matthew discovers the drifter has dark intentions, he tries to remember the details of the stories so he can save himself from becoming an entry into the Book of the Dead.

More info

The Book of the Dead scrolls are real. There are 190 magic spells collected in the book. It is written in hieroglyphs on papyrus. Egyptians have respected and revered the book for thousands of years.

The Book of the Dead is a tutorial of magic spells and a religious belief as well. Many of the spells in the book are performed to control the Gods. Unlike the Bible, there is no faith involved, nor are there instructions on how someone must live to enter paradise.

Because of the nature of the book, movie producers and writers have added their own plots to create the movies and books of fiction they make. This explains why some productions feature zombies while others feature devils and supernatural villains that assault the traveler.

Games

There have been a number of board games that use the Book of the Dead name and Egyptian pictures to draw the public’s attention. The one we found with the best ratings is Book of the Dead – Save The World! This 2-6 player card game rates close to five stars. The idea of the game is to work together to collect the pages, place them in the book and close it. Pages are matched with symbols. The game is fast-paced and exciting.

Online

The Book of the Dead online game is a modern slot game. This game has been out for a while, but the concept of adding a plot to slot games is still new to the general public. This is the only type of slot machine that allows players to reach a “level” and earn additional games or prizes. The game has five reels and ten pay lines. Book of the Dead Slots is one of the most popular. They carry a high RTP (return to player) rate of over 90%. Jackpots are not extreme, but the chance of winning prizes is continual.

Conclusion

The Book of the Dead is a perfect example of a reality that is used as fascinating fiction. People have used this historical document to create modern-day entertainment. There is no reason to believe this will not continue. Even experts in animation have used the Book of the Dead to create ageless shows.

People will come as long as they keep churning out great films, books, and plays on the subject. If the ancient Egyptians were correct, none of us could know the power of the spells. We must commit to the beliefs of ancient witchcraft and the idea that safety dictates caution after physical death to fully understand the book’s mystery.

If you have not reached for these modern avenues of entertainment concerning the historical book, we urge you to do so today. Keep an open mind. Remember, this is a fraction of the information left by former civilizations. Only they knew the power of the book.