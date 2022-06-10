Bottle Yard Studios confirms name of second site

Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios has announced that its second site is to be known as TBY2.

Due to open this Autumn, TBY2 hosts three sound stages and is located less than half a mile from the main Bottle Yard site in South Bristol, as well as including serviced production offices, prop stores, construction workshops, costume/makeup and break out areas.

The three new stages increase the total number of stages at The Bottle Yard Studios to 11.

The Studios confirmed earlier this year that Bristol City Council, which owns and runs The Bottle Yard Studios, had contracted global construction specialists ISG to deliver the £12m TBY2 redevelopment backed by West of England Combined Authority investment, and that works were underway.

Titles recently filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios, the largest dedicated film and television production facility in the West of England, include STARZ Original Series Becoming Elizabeth (premiering Sunday 12th June), Stephen Merchant’s BBC/Amazon series The Outlaws (series two airing now), Netflix sci fi family series The Last Bus and BBC dramas Chloe, Showtrial and The Girl Before.