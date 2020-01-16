Boyz N the Hood is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray

Boyz N the Hood, the critically acclaimed coming-of-age story of growing up in a South Central Los Angeles neighbourhood, is out on 4K Ultra HD on February 3rd from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Starring Ice Cube (22 Jump Street), Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire), Morris Chestnut (Kick Ass 2), Oscar nominee Angela Bassett (Waiting to Exhale, What’s Love Got to do With It) and Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), written and directed by Oscar nominee John Singleton and produced by Steve Nicolaides.



South Central is a place where harmony co-exists with adversity, especially for three young men growing up there: Doughboy (Ice Cube), an unambitious drug dealer; his brother Ricky (Morris Chestnut), a college-bound teenage father; and Ricky’s best friend Tre (Cuba Gooding, Jr.), who aspires to a brighter future beyond “The Hood.”

In a world where a trip to the store can end in death, the friends have diverse reactions to their bleak surroundings. Tre’s resolve is strengthened by a strong father (Laurence Fishburne) who keeps him on the right track. But the lessons Tre learns are put to the ultimate test when tragedy strikes close to home, and retaliation seems the only recourse.



Scanned in 4K resolution from the original camera negative and presented with High Dynamic Range. The disc includes immersive Dolby Atmos audio, in addition to the archival 5.1 and original theatrical 2.0 audio.

4K ULTRA HD INCLUDES:

John Singleton Tribute

Theatrical Press Conference

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY INCLUDES:

Commentary with Writer/Director John Singleton

The Enduring Significance of Boyz N the Hood

Friendly Fire: Making of an Urban Legend

Deleted Scenes

Audition Videos Featuring Ice Cube, Angela Bassett, Morris Chestnut and Tyra Ferrell

Compton’s Most Wanted Music Video “GROWIN’ UP IN THE HOOD”

Tevin Campbell Music Video “JUST ASK ME TO”

