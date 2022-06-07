Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train gets new trailer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt star in Bullet Train.

Sony Pictures UK has released a brand-new trailer for Bullet Train, a “fun, delirious action-thriller” from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.

Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Based upon the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brain Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martínez Ocasio.

Bullet Train arrives in cinemas on August 3rd.