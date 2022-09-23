Bram Stoker’s Dracula marks 30th anniversary with new cinema screenings

Bram Stoker’s Dracula © 1992 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 30th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning Bram Stoker’s Dracula is being marked with cinema screenings of a 4K restoration of the film.

Organised by film distributors Park Circus in partnership with American Zoetrope and Columbia Pictures, the screenings will take place at more than 150 cinemas across the UK & Ireland from 7th October.

The film stars Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves and sees Coppola return to the original source of the Dracula myth from which he creates a modern masterpiece.

Gary Oldman’s metamorphosis as Dracula who grows from old to young, from man to beast is nothing short of amazing. Winona Ryder brings equal intensity to the role of a young beauty who becomes the object of Dracula’s devastating desire. Anthony Hopkins co-stars as the famed doctor who dares to believe in Dracula, and then dares to confront him.