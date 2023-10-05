Brian Cox stars in teaser trailer for Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million 

Succession star Brian Cox explains the rules of Prime Video’s upcoming James Bond-themed adventure show, 007: Road to a Million, in this newly released teaser trailer for the series.

Hailing from the producers behind the Bond films, the series debuts around the world on November 10th and follows nine pairs of contestants as they compete for a shot at winning £1,000,000.

The action is overseen by ‘The Controller’ (Cox), an on-screen mastermind who has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit.

Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

The teaser provides glimpses into stunning locales seen across the series, including the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the bustling streets of Venice, and the Swiss Alps.

The series is a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Bond producers EON Productions with 72 Films, and MGM Alternative.