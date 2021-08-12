Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time to air in Canada on BBC Earth

Image: BBC Studios

BBC Earth is bringing hit documentary series Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time to Canadian audiences later this month.

Filmed inside the historic Royal Institution in London, the four-part series sees Cox look back at a decade of science documentaries from his BBC shows Wonders of the Universe, Forces of Nature and The Planets, while once again exploring profound questions, such as whether we’re alone in the universe and where will space exploration take us in the near future?

The Canadian broadcast premiere of Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time airs Tuesday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 1 – Space: How Far Can We Go? – August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Cox believes we are at the start of a new age of space travel, where space flight is on the verge of becoming routine. In this episode, he explores the latest science and takes a new look at his old films and asks: how far can we go in our exploration of the cosmos?

Episode 2 – Aliens: Are We Alone? – September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Brian Cox looks at our attempts to answer one of the most profound questions we can ask – are we alone in the universe? With scientists sending space probes to the furthest reaches of our solar system and beyond, the scientific search for alien life has begun.

Episode 3 – What Is Gravity? – September 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The episode takes a fresh look at the concept of gravity, revealing it to be far more than just the force that makes things fall to the ground. Recent scientific breakthroughs are challenging physicists’ ideas of the very nature of reality.

Episode 4 – What Is Time? – September 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The series finale explores the enigma of time – a phenomenon that we take for granted but which, as far as physicists are concerned, is one of the biggest mysteries in the universe.

Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time was produced by BBC Studios Science Unit. In Canada, BBC Earth is owned and operated by Blue Ant Media in partnership with BBC Studios.