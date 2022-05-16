Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray on June 6th with both a SteelBook and Special Collector’s Edition SteelBook edition.

The Untouchables 4K UHD + Blu-ray Special Collector’s Edition SteelBook includes the 4K Ultra HD feature film, Blu-ray, poster, 6 art cards and 2 business cards.



Originally released on June 3, 1987, the film celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and remains a must-see masterpiece featuring visionary filmmaking and exceptional performances from an outstanding cast.

Robert De Niro as mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness are unforgettable in a glorious, fierce, larger-than-life depiction of good versus evil on the streets of Prohibition-era Chicago.



Sean Connery won his only Oscar for his portrayal of veteran officer Jimmy Malone in the blockbuster hit that was the fourth highest grossing film of 1987.

Written by David Mamet, The Untouchables also boasts a Grammy Award-winning score by the legendary Ennio Morricone and an excellent supporting cast including Patricia Clarkson, Andy Garcia, and Charles Martin Smith.



Both releases have a Dolby Atmos soundtrack and include over an hour of legacy bonus content in high definition as detailed below: