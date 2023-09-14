Brie Larson stars in trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry 

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Brie Larson’s upcoming drama series Lessons in Chemistry which debuts on the streaming service next month.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, the drama is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

As previously announced, the first two episodes will be available to stream on October 13th followed by one new episode each week.