Brie Larson’s Apple TV+ drama Lessons in Chemistry gets first teaser trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser for Brie Larson’s upcoming drama series Lessons in Chemistry which is based on the best-selling, debut novel by Bonnie Garmus and is set to debut later this year.

Starring and executive produced by Larson, the drama is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Joining Larson in the cast are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.